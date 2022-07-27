Meghan Markle evokes ‘sympathy’ over legal row with sister Samantha

file footage

Meghan Markle’s ongoing legal battle with her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle is evoking sympathy from a royal expert, reported Express UK.



Samantha is suing the Duchess of Sussex for damages caused by her claims of being an only child made during her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, with Samantha’s lawyers saying that Meghan told ‘false and malicious lies’ about her upbringing.

Commenting on the legal battle in news.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser wrote: “It is impossible not to feel sympathy for her being stuck with this grasping lot.”

“However, one unfortunate side-effect of this case and this week’s legal toing and froing is that it has renewed focus on the fact that, on occasion, Meghan has said things which were later found to not exactly hold water.”