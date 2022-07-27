 
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
Brad Pitt has ‘pretty good’ relationship with kids despite ongoing legal disputes with ex Angelina Jolie

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Brad Pitt still manages to have a good relationship with his kids despite having legal disputes with ex-Angelina Jolie.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star has recently been busy promoting his upcoming action-comedy Bullet Train, he makes the most of his downtime with his kids.

A source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, "Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them."

The exes, who were declared legally single by a judge back in 2019, are parents to Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

"Brad has his movies, he has Miraval and he has these other [passions]," says the source. "He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He's living his best life under the circumstances."

The Oscar-winning actor and producer keep busy with his Plan B production company as well as running Château Miraval, the sprawling villa and winery in Correns, France, which he purchased with Jolie in 2008.

"He's really enjoying Miraval and always poured the profits back into it," adds the source. (Jolie sold her interests in the property in October 2021, and Pitt is fighting her in multiple lawsuits seeking to nullify the sale.)

Pitt has also appeared to be in great spirits for his recent promotional appearances for Bullet Train (in theaters Aug. 5), at which he's been all smiles and worn colorful, stylish ensembles.



