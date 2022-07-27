 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton and Prince William have surprising plan to scupper Meghan and Harry in US: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

All eyes are on Prince William and Kate Middleton's upcoming US visit as it may add to their popularity.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may claw back some of the coverage there which has been dominated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Kate and William reportedly have a new masterplan to scupper Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Cambridges have recently set their sights on America, which could be a result of “competitiveness” between William and his brother, according to Royal commentator Omid Scobie.

William has announced his first trip to the US since 2014, scheduled for December of this year where he is set to present the annual Earthshot Prize in Boston.

Scobie, writing for Yahoo! News, said: “I wondered if a little competitiveness with his brother might be in the mix, too.

“Harry’s popularity in Britain may be suffering, but his rise in the US has seen the Archewell Foundation receive huge attention from an impressive list of donors, and his charitable efforts and campaigning has quickly seen him acknowledged by the likes of Forbes and TIME, who named him and Meghan two of the world’s most influential people.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge used to dominate the US media’s Royal coverage, it may be that they are returning for a second round. Last summer he gave an interview with People magazine, which is hugely popular in the US.

