Kim Tae Ri, So Ji Sub, 'Alienoid' Director Choi Dong Hoon Test Positive For COVID-19

Kim Tae Ri, So Ji Sub, and director Choi Dong Hoon of the movie Alienoid have all been given a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.



It was announced on July 27 that So Ji Sub and director Choi Dong Hoon had both tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a source from So Ji Sub's agency 51K, "So Ji Sub used a self-testing kit to ensure that he tested positive. He then performed a PCR test and received a positive result."

Although, due to proven COVID-19 cases, CJ ENM announced via their official social media account that they would be postponing director Choi Dong Hoon and Kim Tae Ri's appearances to meet moviegoers.



The following day on July 28, Kim Tae Ri’s agency Management shared the following statement, "On July 27, Kim Tae Ri was classified to be close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and she tested positive on the self-testing kit she used, so she immediately carried out a PCR test. She ultimately received a positive test this morning."

Kim Tae Ri halted all her scheduled activities, and she will self-quarantine in accordance with the guidelines of the government health authorities and concentrate on treatment. Currently, she has no special symptoms."