 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

TikTok star Jordan Turpin opens up about foster care trauma: ‘It’s very scary’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

TikTok star Jordan Turpin opens up about foster care trauma: ‘It’s very scary’
TikTok star Jordan Turpin opens up about foster care trauma: ‘It’s very scary’

TikTok star Jordan Turpin revealed she and her 12 siblings endured harrowing abuse in parents' home and then in foster care on Wednesday.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 21-year-old shared about foster care trauma and how she survived in the House of Horrors.

“I am not ready to go into details about what happened to me in that home. I was very traumatised, and it's been a very scary journey,” she told outlet.

The popular influencer, who has gained more than 750,000 followers over the years with her dance and make-up tips, explained, “It was really hard to understand the first situation with my parents. Then going into another, that was just really, really hard. You have all these questions and you just don't get the answer.”

Speaking about her parents with whom she had not spoken in years, Jordan mentioned, “I still have nightmares. I can't imagine if I ever kept in contact with them. There's no way I would be able to heal.”

Jordan opened up about her suffering in foster care. However, she revealed she found joy in schoolwork.

Even though she didn’t have stable housing, Jordan was finally able to enrol in college

"It was impossible to sleep. Every time my eyes would close, I dreamed about being in my first foster home. I had to go to the emergency room a lot. I was really, really broken,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Jordan plans to write a memoir about her struggles and to let people know “they are not alone, there is a way out”.

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner’s fans poke fun at her new promotional video for brand Safely

Kris Jenner’s fans poke fun at her new promotional video for brand Safely

Ashley Judd opens up on struggling with loss of her mother Naomi: 'abrupt and painful'

Ashley Judd opens up on struggling with loss of her mother Naomi: 'abrupt and painful'
Jennifer Garner, John Miller bringing their families closer amid serious romance

Jennifer Garner, John Miller bringing their families closer amid serious romance

Prince Harry 'worried sick' his memoir could spark endless 'war' with royal family

Prince Harry 'worried sick' his memoir could spark endless 'war' with royal family
‘Extremely shaken:’ Jason Momoa recovers from head-on motorcycle crash

‘Extremely shaken:’ Jason Momoa recovers from head-on motorcycle crash
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck did not sign prenup before tying the knot: Source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck did not sign prenup before tying the knot: Source
Selena Gomez joins best friend for viral ‘He's a 10 but…' TikTok challenge

Selena Gomez joins best friend for viral ‘He's a 10 but…' TikTok challenge
Johnny Depp wins hearts as he clicks pics, signs autographs for fans in France

Johnny Depp wins hearts as he clicks pics, signs autographs for fans in France

Gwyneth Paltrow leaves Hailey Bieber baffled as quips about sleeping with Stephen Baldwin

Gwyneth Paltrow leaves Hailey Bieber baffled as quips about sleeping with Stephen Baldwin
Prince Harry’s security bid 'drowning' the public nearly £100 in legal bills

Prince Harry’s security bid 'drowning' the public nearly £100 in legal bills
Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner makes rare revelation about her childhood

Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner makes rare revelation about her childhood
Brad Pitt reveals he loves watching THIS creative show

Brad Pitt reveals he loves watching THIS creative show

Latest

view all