 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry and Prince William’s royal rift?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle has been accused of causing the rift between royal brother Prince Harry and Prince William by royal author Tom Bower in his latest claims.

Bower talked to OK! Magazine recently upon the release of his bombshell book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, and said that Meghan could be the major reason behind Prince Harry and Prince William’s ongoing rift.

As per Bower: “Meghan had convinced Harry that William's staff were smearing her.”

He further mentioned that by the time Meghan and Harry announced Megxit in 2020, relations between the ‘Fab Four’, i.e., Meghan, Harry, William, and Kate Middleton, had ‘broken down’.

“At the heart of their divergence was Meghan’s unwillingness to be part of a team. There was no intimacy,” Bower said, adding that it was ‘too late’ for William and Harry to ‘reconcile because of Meghan’s tendency to play the victim’.


More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals her plan and strategy to respond to Amber Heard's appeal

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals her plan and strategy to respond to Amber Heard's appeal
Kris Jenner’s fans poke fun at her new promotional video for brand Safely

Kris Jenner’s fans poke fun at her new promotional video for brand Safely

Ashley Judd opens up on struggling with loss of her mother Naomi: 'abrupt and painful'

Ashley Judd opens up on struggling with loss of her mother Naomi: 'abrupt and painful'
Jennifer Garner, John Miller bringing their families closer amid serious romance

Jennifer Garner, John Miller bringing their families closer amid serious romance

Prince Harry 'worried sick' his memoir could spark endless 'war' with royal family

Prince Harry 'worried sick' his memoir could spark endless 'war' with royal family
TikTok star Jordan Turpin opens up about foster care trauma: ‘It’s very scary’

TikTok star Jordan Turpin opens up about foster care trauma: ‘It’s very scary’
‘Extremely shaken:’ Jason Momoa recovers from head-on motorcycle crash

‘Extremely shaken:’ Jason Momoa recovers from head-on motorcycle crash
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck did not sign prenup before tying the knot: Source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck did not sign prenup before tying the knot: Source
Selena Gomez joins best friend for viral ‘He's a 10 but…' TikTok challenge

Selena Gomez joins best friend for viral ‘He's a 10 but…' TikTok challenge
Johnny Depp wins hearts as he clicks pics, signs autographs for fans in France

Johnny Depp wins hearts as he clicks pics, signs autographs for fans in France

Gwyneth Paltrow leaves Hailey Bieber baffled as quips about sleeping with Stephen Baldwin

Gwyneth Paltrow leaves Hailey Bieber baffled as quips about sleeping with Stephen Baldwin
Prince Harry’s security bid 'drowning' the public nearly £100 in legal bills

Prince Harry’s security bid 'drowning' the public nearly £100 in legal bills

Latest

view all