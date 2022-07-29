NewJeans' debut album EP creates history prior to its release

NewJeans is considered to be first girl group in history to set a new record for achieving the highest number of stock pre-orders for debut album EP.



NewJeans is a new girl group launched by ADOR, HYBE’s sub-label headed by creative director Min Hee Jin.

On July 28th ADOR officially announced that as of July 27, New Jeans upcoming self-titled debut EP has managed to surpass 444,000 stock pre-orders in just four days.

The number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior to an album’s release.

The album will be made available online on Aug 1, along with the music video for their third and final title tune, "Cookie." A week later, on August 8, the EP's physical release will occur.