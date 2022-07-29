Meghan Markle was 'obsessed' with finding 'English boyfriend' upon UK arrival

Meghan Markle had plans to enter BBC and find a British boyfriend before she met Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex was adamant about featuring on BBC's Strictly but things 'didn't work out', says journalist and author Tom Bower.

He told host Christine Lampard: "She came to England looking for work, for fame, and also a boyfriend because she was always obsessed with finding an English boyfriend, and the man who introduced her to Strictly Come Dancing was a bit disappointed she didn't get the job."

He added: "She wanted it. He wanted it, but it sort of didn't work out."



But she came back to England anyway and got the Strictly and the dancing, she's got everything."

Meghan met Harry through a blind date set up by a mutual friend. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2018.