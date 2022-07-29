Meghan Markle cannot 'resist' my book, says Tom Bower, warns legal action

Meghan Markle is asked to sue author Tom Bower at her own risk.

The writer, who has dropped explosive bombshells about the Duchess in his passages, says Meghan will suffer 'failure' if she tried to take legal action against him.

Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, Mr Bower said: "Is it deemed a failure in your eyes if they don't try to sue?"

Mr Bower has also written books on former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles, said: "I don't mind if they sue as long as they lose.

"So far thank goodness they've lost.



"I think that Meghan if she sues, she won't want to appear in court being cross-examined by my barrister.

"So it's best if she doesn't sue."

Adding if Meghan would be interested in reading his book, Mr Bower said: "Of course she'll read it, I'm sure she will, she can't resist."