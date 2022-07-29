Prince Harry’s former flame Cressida Bonas pregnant, styles bump: See

 
Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child
Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley this week after she stepped out in style to show off her baby bump, reported The Daily Mail.

Bonas, 33, who was involved in a romantic relationship with the Duke of Sussex for about two years from 2012 to 2014, was spotted in London with her growing bump in a blue floral dress.

News of her pregnancy was also confirmed to Daily Mail’s Richard Eden by a group of her friends who revealed: “Cressie's really excited about this next stage in her life.”

As per reports, Bonas was first seen with a baby bump over the weekend as she attended the wedding of Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, daughter of one of the Queen’s cousins.

Bonas’ husband, estate agent Harry Wentworth-Stanley, is also from English nobility being the son of Clare Mountbatten, the Marchioness of Milford Haven.

The couple tied the knot in July, 2020, with just about a handful of guests at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

