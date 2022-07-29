Prince Harry’s former flame Cressida Bonas pregnant, styles bump: See

Friday Jul 29, 2022
Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley this week after she stepped out in style to show off her baby bump, reported The Daily Mail.
Bonas, 33, who was involved in a romantic relationship with the Duke of Sussex for about two years from 2012 to 2014, was spotted in London with her growing bump in a blue floral dress.
News of her pregnancy was also confirmed to Daily Mail’s Richard Eden by a group of her friends who revealed: “Cressie's really excited about this next stage in her life.”
As per reports, Bonas was first seen with a baby bump over the weekend as she attended the wedding of Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, daughter of one of the Queen’s cousins.
Bonas’ husband, estate agent Harry Wentworth-Stanley, is also from English nobility being the son of Clare Mountbatten, the Marchioness of Milford Haven.
The couple tied the knot in July, 2020, with just about a handful of guests at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.