Prince Charles declares Commonwealth Games open with Queen’s message

Future king Prince Charles officially opened the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with Queen Elizabeth’s special message.



Charles arrived with his wife Camilla in his personal Aston Martin during a segment highlighting Birmingham´s rich history of motor manufacturing.

He declared the Games open as Duran Duran got the party started to a backdrop of fireworks across the city.

Competitors from 72 nations and territories, many of which are former British colonies, will be vying for medals in 19 sports over a jam-packed 11 days in the English Midlands.

The opening ceremony at the revamped Alexander Stadium paid tribute to the industrial heritage of the city and celebrated the diversity of its modern make-up.