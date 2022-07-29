 
Lee Jung Jae film 'Hunt' set to screen at TIFF 2022: Report

Lee Jung jae film Hunt is set to screen at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Lee's agency stated in a press statement.

The world's largest film festival in the world, TIFF screens approximately 100 movies in a variety of genre- and format-specific sections, including Contemporary World Cinema, TIFF Docs, and Discovery, among ten other subcategories.

Hunt has been chosen for the Gala Presentation, a high-profile movie premiere with a red carpet and scheduled in-person appearances by the director and movie actors.

Jung-jae's film is about two elite agents from South Korea's Agency of National Security Planning, Park Pyung-ho and Kim Jung-do, portrayed by Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung respectively.

The two agents ar pursuing a North Korean spy who is leaking top-secret information in the 125-minute action movie.

Hunt is scheduled to premiere at TIFF on September 15.

