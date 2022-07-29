 
BLACKPINK is set to release their official music video 'Ready for Love'

K-pop girl band BLACKPINK is all set to release the music video for their new song Ready For Love.

The girl gang comprises of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose looking quite literally out of the world in their virtual avatars for the video.

The girls have already performed the unreleased track during The Virtual, Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG) Mobile's first-ever in-game concert last weekend; the track is made in collaboration with PUBG.

BLACKPINK was created by YG Entertainment and made their debut in August 2016 with the release of their single album Square One, which included the singles Whistle and Boombayah.

Meanwhile, the number of YouTube views for BLACKPINK Lovesick Girls music video has topped 600 million. It was published on October 2, 2020.

