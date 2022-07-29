Kang Daniel to debut with his first mini album in Japan

Kang Daniel has confirmed his entrance in Japan with his first mini album Joy Ride.

ALLKPOP reveals, “The solo singer's upcoming mini album contains a total of 6 tracks, including two Japanese-original tracks Joy Ride and TPIR feat. MIYAVI, as well as the Japanese versions of Upside Down, Loser feat. Chanmina, Ride 4 U, and 1000x. The album is set for release in first press limited edition and in regular edition.”

In Adition to this, Kang Daniel will be dropping ‘TPIR’ feat. MIYAVI as a pre-release single on all digital platforms on August 17. Kang Daniel's 1st mini album 'Joy Ride' will be released physically on October 5.



Kang Daniel is a former member of Wanna One and is currently pursuing music as a solo artist.