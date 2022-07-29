Diana's second wedding dress more rebellious than Kate, Meghan’s

Princess Diana wore a more rebellious second bridal outfit that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales, then 19, opted for a colourful dress for a second wedding outfit which was lesser-known.

The late princess swapped her wedding gown for a pink mini dress featuring a fitted waist and a jacket layered over the top as she headed on her honeymoon with Prince Charles on 29 July 1981.

Diana styled her short hair in classic bouncy curls as she carried a pastel-coloured clutch bag and wore a matching hat.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge went for a much more traditional white satin dress featuring an A-line skirt and a sweetheart neckline.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex also changed out for a simpler dress gown featuring a halter neck.



