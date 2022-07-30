 
Saturday Jul 30 2022
Anti-monarchy group reacts to court decision on Prince Philip's will

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Anti-monarchy group reacts to court decision on Prince Philips will

Anti-monarchy group Republic condemned the royal family after The Guardian lost a Court of Appeal challenge over the decision to exclude press from a hearing about keeping Prince Philip's will private.

"This is absolutely disgraceful. This fantasy of the Queen's dignity being protected through secrecy and unique privileges in law cannot carry on," the group said.

A statement by the group said, "As Norman Baker says here: "Dignity is earned by not behaving in an undignified manner"

According to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, "In the UK wills are open to public inspection after death. The paper called it a "serious interference with open justice".

