Saturday Jul 30 2022
Netflix told to reconsider Sussex deal: Harry and Meghan have hardly been lowkey

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are claimed to 'under-deliver' their Netflix deal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have not been private about their life ever since Megixt, have nothing much to show for their deal with Netflix.

The streaming giant, that has signed a multi-million dollar deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is destined to be disappointed after two years of no content from the couple.

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti thus advices Netflix to “reconsider the whole idea”.

He continued: “With Netflix losing subscribers as fast as it is, perhaps they might reconsider the whole idea of making and broadcasting the Meghan and Harry programme after all.

“After all, we know what’s been going on in their lives because they’ve hardly been low-key about all of it.

“It’ll be like the official version of history according to the couple, so will probably be tweaked and edited to present their preferred version of events.

“Everything we’re seeing now in the run-up to it feels like a behind-the-scenes film before the main show even happens.”

