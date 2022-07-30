Netflix's 'Locke & Key' unveils trailer with release date, cast list & more

Fans are eagerly waiting for the final chapter (last season) of Locke and Key ever since the trailer of the final season hit the screens on the 28th of July.



Locke & Key is an American fantasy horror drama series based on a comic book by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez. The series is created by director/producers Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite.

The first season of the series was aired on Netflix on February 7 2020 while, the second season premiered on October 22, 2021. Each season contains 10 episodes.

Cast List:

Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke

Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke

Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke

Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke

Petrice Jones as Scot Cavendish

Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge/Gabe

Aaron Ashmore as Duncan Locke

Hallea Jones as Eden Hawkins





Locke & Key is a story based on three siblings of the Locke family who move into their mother’s ancestral home referred to as the key house, after their father’s murder. They later discover the house is full of magical keys which may be connected to their father’s murder.

As the Locke children explore different keys with superstitious powers, a mysterious demon awakens who is also searching for the keys for its own malevolent purposes.

The trailer of the last season (final chapter) is out now. The last season will be premiered on August 10 on Netflix.

Watch the Trailer:





As can be seen in the trailer things take a dramatic and dangerous turn only when the Locke family discovers a time-travel key within the Key house. Fans of the series are wondering what will happen next in the fight against the demons of the Black Door.



