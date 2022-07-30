Meghan Markle’s reaction to explosive tell-all unearthed: ‘Gutted!’

Expert sources finally unearth Meghan Markle’s true and raw thoughts on Tom Bower’s tell-all release.

Inside sources from Heatworld had these revelations come to light.

According to their findings, “She (Meghan) feels the book is very nasty and uncalled for. It’s made her all the more determined to stand up for herself.”

“But equally this is a sharp reminder that they have a colossal amount of repair work to do if this narrative is ever going to go away.”

“For all their bravado and stubbornness, Meghan and Harry don’t want to be at war with the world forever and there’s a lot that hasn’t come out yet.”

Before concluding the insider also offered their own insight and added, “This book is pretty savage, but the worry is that it’s just the tip of the iceberg.”