Elon Musk follows in footsteps of Amber Heard?

Billionaire Elon Musk is seemingly following in the footsteps of his former girlfriend Amber Heard by countersuing the plaintiff in the court.



Amber Heard’s ex-husband Johnny Depp had filed suit against her over an op-ed in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

Heard countersued Depp, asking for $100 million and claiming that she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands.

Now, according to the Reuters, Elon Musk countersued Twitter, escalating his legal fight against the social media company over his bid to walk away from the $44 billion purchase.

Musk filed the lawsuit confidentially.

Musk's lawsuit was filed hours after Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17 to determine if Musk can walk away from the deal.

Also on Friday, Musk was sued by a Twitter shareholder who asked the court to order the billionaire to close the deal, find that he breached his fiduciary duty to Twitter shareholders and award damages for losses he caused.

The lawsuit was filed by Luigi Crispo, who owns 5,500 Twitter shares, in the Court of Chancery.