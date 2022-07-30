 
Angelina Jolie gets cosmetic work done to look more 'youthful': Insider

Angelina Jolie reportedly got cosmetic work done to her face to look ‘youthful’ before starting her upcoming projects.

The Maleficent star had a mini face lift as revealed by an insider to Star Magazine, adding that the procedure was done because Jolie "felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging.”

"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming projects," the source added. "She feels youthful and wants to look as youthful as she feels.”

Former wife of Brad Pitt “felt the mini facelift would mean she wouldn't need as many injectables," the outlet shared.

A plastic surgeon based in New Jersey and New York, Dr Steve Fallek, shared his opinion with OK! Magazine about whether or not the actor had any procedures done to her face.

"Definitely her lips," the cosmetic surgeon said. "Her lower face has always been very strong so I don’t think she’s had any work done there.”

“I suspect Botox around the eye area to increase her eye look but nothing surgical," Fallek added.

The 47-year-old actor has been stuck in legal wars with her ex-husband over their kids’ custody and Chateau Miraval winery since their separation in 2016.

The former flames’ messy divorce has left their kids; Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, divided.

“Shiloh wishes her mom and dad could find it in their hearts to forgive each other,” a source previously told the publication, adding she wants them to “just move on peacefully.”

"Maddox, Pax and Zahara don’t really see both sides of the picture,” the source added. “They’re Team Angelina and essentially kicked their dad to the curb years ago.”

