Meghan Markle branded ‘opportunist of the worst kind’: report

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been branded the “opportunist of the worst kind” in a shocking back and forth.



Royal commentator and expert Russell Myers offered this shocking admission.

According to a report by Express, he spoke of Samantha Markle’s lawsuit over the ‘only child ‘accusation and claimed, “She [Samantha] has called her an opportunist of the worst kind and certainly it will call into question other things that Meghan has said.”

“She accused the Royal Family of racism, abandonment, said that she’d had her passport taken away from her, so I think this is going to be a really interesting case in America.

“It’s been lodged in Florida, Samantha Markle is seeking $75,000 in damages for defamation and I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

“It’s just another version of events in the Markle saga, unfortunately.”