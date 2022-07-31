 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle branded ‘opportunist of the worst kind’: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been branded the “opportunist of the worst kind” in a shocking back and forth.

Royal commentator and expert Russell Myers offered this shocking admission.

According to a report by Express, he spoke of Samantha Markle’s lawsuit over the ‘only child ‘accusation and claimed, “She [Samantha] has called her an opportunist of the worst kind and certainly it will call into question other things that Meghan has said.”

“She accused the Royal Family of racism, abandonment, said that she’d had her passport taken away from her, so I think this is going to be a really interesting case in America.

“It’s been lodged in Florida, Samantha Markle is seeking $75,000 in damages for defamation and I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

“It’s just another version of events in the Markle saga, unfortunately.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard files for bankruptcy after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard files for bankruptcy after Johnny Depp trial
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appoint THIS luxury event planner for their wedding party

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appoint THIS luxury event planner for their wedding party
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'burning out' royal titles ahead of memoir

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'burning out' royal titles ahead of memoir
Meghan Markle has 'good chance' in politics, Congress has seen 'worse' people

Meghan Markle has 'good chance' in politics, Congress has seen 'worse' people
Prince Harry 'very unhappy' with financier Netflix over Diana portrayal

Prince Harry 'very unhappy' with financier Netflix over Diana portrayal
Prince Harry cut off his 'snobbish' friends over 'race' threats to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry cut off his 'snobbish' friends over 'race' threats to Meghan Markle
Jennifer Aniston wishes 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow on 59th birthday

Jennifer Aniston wishes 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow on 59th birthday

Italian court dismisses sexual assault case against Paul Haggis

Italian court dismisses sexual assault case against Paul Haggis

Taylor Swift reacts to criticism over jet usage

Taylor Swift reacts to criticism over jet usage

Prince Charles reacts to report on donations from Osama Bin Laden's family

Prince Charles reacts to report on donations from Osama Bin Laden's family

Chris Rock addressed Will Smith apology in Atlanta?

Chris Rock addressed Will Smith apology in Atlanta?

Latest

view all