BTS, Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg tease collaborative song with new spoiler

BTS, Snoop Dogg, and Benny Blanco's most awaited collaboration is getting ever closer to its release date on August 5th.

Bad Decisions, a new teaser video has been released.

BTS also dropped a teaser video of the upcoming collaborative song on July 31.

A teaser for his next collaboration song with BTS members Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, as well as Snoop Dogg, was released by American producer Benny Blanco on social media.

Bad Decisions was first officially announced on July 20 at 8:30 pm IST, when Benny Blanco issued a detailed schedule outlining what's to come and disclosed that the collaboration tune will arrive on August 5.

This announcement came after a number of teasers and hints.



Fans have been speculating about BTS working with Snoop Dogg for a long, and their suspicions were confirmed when Snoop Dogg announced the collaboration in March on the red carpet of the American Song Contest.