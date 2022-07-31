Victoria Beckham gushes over David and Harper amid family tensions

Victoria Beckham appeared in love with her hubby David Beckham enjoying gleeful time their daughter Harper Seven amid family getaway in St Tropez.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl dropped a postcard-worthy picture of the 47-year-old ex-football star lying beside his 11-year-old daughter in front of a calm ocean.

The singer-turned-designer captioned the click, “Happy summer!!! Kisses from Daddy and Harper Seven".

The post came amidst the rumours that Victoria has fallen out with Nicola Peltz – the new wife of her eldest son Brooklyn, who didn’t join the family on the £1.6 million-a-week super-yacht break.



According to The Mirror, the tension is believed to have been sparked at the couple’s wedding when David and Victoria were reportedly not seated at their table.

A bystander claimed that Beckhams were not impressed when Nicola’s family dominated the star-studded ceremony.