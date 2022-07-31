 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham gushes over David and Harper amid family tensions

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Victoria Beckham gushes over David and Harper amid family tensions
Victoria Beckham gushes over David and Harper amid family tensions

Victoria Beckham appeared in love with her hubby David Beckham enjoying gleeful time their daughter Harper Seven amid family getaway in St Tropez.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl dropped a postcard-worthy picture of the 47-year-old ex-football star lying beside his 11-year-old daughter in front of a calm ocean.

The singer-turned-designer captioned the click, “Happy summer!!! Kisses from Daddy and Harper Seven".

The post came amidst the rumours that Victoria has fallen out with Nicola Peltz – the new wife of her eldest son Brooklyn, who didn’t join the family on the £1.6 million-a-week super-yacht break.

According to The Mirror, the tension is believed to have been sparked at the couple’s wedding when David and Victoria were reportedly not seated at their table.

A bystander claimed that Beckhams were not impressed when Nicola’s family dominated the star-studded ceremony.

More From Entertainment:

Watch: Halsey effortlessly channels Marilyn Monroe-inspired look

Watch: Halsey effortlessly channels Marilyn Monroe-inspired look
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘royal bait’ ridiculed’: ‘Firm has sharp teeth’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘royal bait’ ridiculed’: ‘Firm has sharp teeth’
‘The Princess’ documentary to feature excerpts from Diana’s Panorama interview

‘The Princess’ documentary to feature excerpts from Diana’s Panorama interview

Johnny Depp in ‘post trail glow’: $3.6 million overnight earnings shock fans

Johnny Depp in ‘post trail glow’: $3.6 million overnight earnings shock fans
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'playing with fire', says royal expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'playing with fire', says royal expert

Meghan Markle ‘used’ Prince Harry to build career for ‘Hollywood return’?

Meghan Markle ‘used’ Prince Harry to build career for ‘Hollywood return’?
BTS RM's special message for Cold Play’s Chris Martin during his solo trip

BTS RM's special message for Cold Play’s Chris Martin during his solo trip
BTS, Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg tease collaborative song with new spoiler

BTS, Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg tease collaborative song with new spoiler
Meghan Markle accused of ‘cutting off the truth’: ‘Failure!’

Meghan Markle accused of ‘cutting off the truth’: ‘Failure!’
Prince William still jokes about his ‘tackle’ with Jill Scott

Prince William still jokes about his ‘tackle’ with Jill Scott

Jennifer Lopez's first hubby doubts she'll be happy with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's first hubby doubts she'll be happy with Ben Affleck
Drake’s odd excuse for short private jet flights leaves fans angry

Drake’s odd excuse for short private jet flights leaves fans angry

Latest

view all