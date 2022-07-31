Watch: Halsey effortlessly channels Marilyn Monroe-inspired look

 
Halsey took their million of fans inside iconic makeup routine as the singer, who uses she/they pronouns, effortlessly channeled Marilyn Monroe's look.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Experiment On Me star gave fans a glimpse of her new look featuring bold red lips and tousled curls.

The 27-year-old singer captioned the series of gorgeous photos, “a Marilyn Mon-red moment?”

Meanwhile, Halsey has been openly expressing her thoughts about feeling ‘most authentic’ by including ‘they’ in her IG bio and embracing motherhood.

Taking to her social media account, the singer wrote, “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’.”

“But truly, it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all,” she added.


