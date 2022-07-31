 
Have a glance at some very talented but underrated K-Pop artists

Have a glance at some very talented but underrated K-Pop artists

K-Pop has gathered fame in recent years, with a rising number of fans nationally as well as globally. Out of hundreds of singers who make their debut, only some make their names from the start while others don’t get much exposure.

Here are some underrated K-Pop actors that deserve more limelight:

1. MEGAMAX Painted Love

MEGAMAX, a six-membered K-Pop group, debuted on September 8, 2021, with their mini album ‘Painted Love’. the members Iden, Ha.El, Rohan, Kan, Jaehun, and Jini are the soulful voices who would want to make their audience hitched with their music.

2. Lilli LilliBarcode

The girl duo Lilli Lilli debuted on November 11, 2021, with their first release “Barcode”. The pair comprising of rookie idols Luce and Grita also released two OSTs, both titled You Are My Destiny for the dramas 'Jinxed At First' and 'River Where the Moon Rises.' The two ladies have great potential and show great promise as idols.

3. Dios Touch Me

The four-membered group DIOS launched their pre-debut single titled “Touch Me” on August 21, 2021. The members Woojung, Hyun, Loki, and Jay show incredible collaboration, and their vocals combined are literal music to the ears.

4. EZE - Reminisce

EZE made her official debut on May 14, 2021, with her single release Reminisce, which she followed with Blossom in 2022. Her delicate soothing voice makes the audience want to play her songs on repeat.



