Monday Aug 01 2022
Monday Aug 01, 2022

Newjeans set for digital release of debut album 'EP'

Hybe’s new girl group NewJeans is gearing up to disclose all tracks of their debut album on Monday, a week prior to album’s official release, the group’s agency revealed.

ADOR told the group will digitally release EP and the music video for the the album's third lead track, Cookie at 6 p.m.

The EP titled Newjeans contains a total of four tracks, Attention, Hurt  Hype Boy & Cookie. The Music videos for Attention, Hype Boy and Hurt have already been released by agency.

NewJeans made a bold start by releasing the music video for the upcoming album's first main track, Attention, unlike other K-POP groups who prefer to upload teaser images or trailers ahead of releases.

The upcoming album has already crossed 440,000 copies in preorders, which is highly likely to record the most first-week sales of any debut album by girl groups in South Korea.

