Former Bling Bling members Jieun and Yubin to continue working under the agency

Bling Bling's Yubin and Jieun will move in different directions but remain with MAJOR9

After Bling Bling's disbandment announcement, former members Jieun and Yubin have decided to remain in the agency and start new careers.

As per ALLKPOP report, On August 1 KST, MAJOR9 announced that former group members Jieun and Yubin will be moving in new directions under the agency. According to the statement, Jieun, who was previously the group's main vocalist, will be active as a singer, while Yubin will be focusing on acting activities. Both will be using their full names moving forward.

MAJOR9 also stated, "The two artists will open their personal social media channels and start communicating with the fans."

Bling Bling announced official their disbandment on July 26. Their contract with the agency terminated, and the group members decided to depart and make a fresh start of their solo careers.