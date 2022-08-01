 
entertainment
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry not happy over Lionesses triumph?

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry not happy over Lionesses triumph?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been living in California since March 2020, remained silent and did not publicly congratulate England's female football team after the Lionesses gained their first Women's Euro title.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex set tongues wagging with their silence as some royal fans speculate that the couple are not happy over the victory England's team. Meghan and Harry did not join three main Royal Households in celebrating the historic victory.

Nevertheless, despite reports of a strained relationship with the Firm, they retain their links to England through their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their residence in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry not happy over Lionesses triumph?

Prince Harry is a keen rugby and polo fan, he is also believed to enjoy football and, during a royal engagement in February 2017, he reportedly said he was an Arsenal fan. While, Meghan Markle, who is a keen feminist, has never publicly spoken about football.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William have praised England women's football team after their historic victory in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. She hailed win as “an inspiration for girls and women” across the nation whilst teh Duke and Cambridge also congratulated Chloe Kelly and the team at Wembley. The Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final yesterday (Sunday, July 31).

Prince William was al smiles and over the moon to witness the victory he also tweeted: "What a night! Just brilliant."


More From Entertainment:

At 75, Edinburgh Festival more intent than ever on healing divisions

At 75, Edinburgh Festival more intent than ever on healing divisions
Harry, Meghan must accept Queen’s invitation to Balmoral to fix royal tensions

Harry, Meghan must accept Queen’s invitation to Balmoral to fix royal tensions
Ben Affleck spotted hanging out with ex Jennifer Garner and son Samuel in L.A

Ben Affleck spotted hanging out with ex Jennifer Garner and son Samuel in L.A
Prince Harry traded his 'animated comic' look for 'haunted eyes'

Prince Harry traded his 'animated comic' look for 'haunted eyes'
‘Scheming’ Meghan Markle ‘can’t sue people she’d like to’

‘Scheming’ Meghan Markle ‘can’t sue people she’d like to’
Johnny Depp’s lawyers 'would've moved on' if Amber Heard didn't appeal?

Johnny Depp’s lawyers 'would've moved on' if Amber Heard didn't appeal?
Britney Spears showers love on BFF Selena Gomez in two-month wedding anniversary post

Britney Spears showers love on BFF Selena Gomez in two-month wedding anniversary post
Elvis Presley’s jewelry on auction with Priscilla Presley’s support

Elvis Presley’s jewelry on auction with Priscilla Presley’s support
Kate Middleton ‘feeling mortified’ over Meghan Markle’s ‘callousness’

Kate Middleton ‘feeling mortified’ over Meghan Markle’s ‘callousness’
Hilary Duff’s husband slams Candace Cameron Bure over TikTok’s Independence Day video

Hilary Duff’s husband slams Candace Cameron Bure over TikTok’s Independence Day video

Latest

view all