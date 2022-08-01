Meghan Markle and Prince Harry not happy over Lionesses triumph?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been living in California since March 2020, remained silent and did not publicly congratulate England's female football team after the Lionesses gained their first Women's Euro title.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex set tongues wagging with their silence as some royal fans speculate that the couple are not happy over the victory England's team. Meghan and Harry did not join three main Royal Households in celebrating the historic victory.

Nevertheless, despite reports of a strained relationship with the Firm, they retain their links to England through their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their residence in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage.



Prince Harry is a keen rugby and polo fan, he is also believed to enjoy football and, during a royal engagement in February 2017, he reportedly said he was an Arsenal fan. While, Meghan Markle, who is a keen feminist, has never publicly spoken about football.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William have praised England women's football team after their historic victory in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. She hailed win as “an inspiration for girls and women” across the nation whilst teh Duke and Cambridge also congratulated Chloe Kelly and the team at Wembley. The Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final yesterday (Sunday, July 31).

Prince William was al smiles and over the moon to witness the victory he also tweeted: "What a night! Just brilliant."



