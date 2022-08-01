 
Monday Aug 01 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need management’ as ‘considerable threats’ to Firm

Monday Aug 01, 2022

The Royal Family has been issued a dire warning in regards to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal author and biographer Tom Bower made this claim during his interview for 60 minutes.

He was quoted saying, “I think they pose a considerable threat. [But] the question is how the Royal Family minimise the threat and dilutes the danger and that requires astute management.”

This warning comes after numerous controversial comments were made towards the Royal Family, from the alleged shade of Archie’s skin colour to intimate revelations. 

