Brad Pitt being taught by Lewis Hamilton about Formula 1 ahead of sports movie

File Footage

Brad Pitt asked superstar Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton to teach him all about the Formula 1 as he gears up for his upcoming sports movie.

The seven-time world champion is reportedly “excited” to teach the Bullet Train star about the motorsport after he agreed to serve as consultant on set of the yet-to-be titled movie.

Hamilton is also on the production team for the Joseph Konsinski directorial including Plan B Entertainment, Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Omam and Konsinski himself.

“This is one of those films where everything just seems to be in the right place at the right time,” an insider told the The Sun.

“F1 is obviously huge, but Brad is totally the right man for this role. Joseph couldn’t be hotter at the moment thanks to the new Top Gun movie and Lewis is excited at the thought of a new experience,” the source added.

“It’s perfect. They’re all so up for it,” the source shared.

The plot of the upcoming movie will focus on a seasoned racing driver (played by Pitt) who comes out of retirement to mentor a promising young rookie.



