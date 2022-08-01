 
entertainment
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie does ‘electric slide’ as daughter Zahara gets ready to attend Spelman

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Angelina Jolie does ‘electric slide’ as daughter Zahara gets ready to attend Spelman
Angelina Jolie does ‘electric slide’ as daughter Zahara gets ready to attend Spelman 

Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie is cheering for her daughter Zahara, who has been accepted into the prestigious Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Monday, the Eternals star, 47, shared the happy news with her fans on her Instagram handle and posted a picture of her 17-year-old daughter with her new batch mates.

@watchtheyard Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles. @morehousela @naasclosangeles @angelinajolie @bcrainey @purplephy27 #Morehouse #Spelman #SpelmanCollege #AngelinaJolie ♬ original sound - Watch The Yard


Following Jolie’s announcement, a TikTok video took the internet by storm, showing the Maleficent actress attending a Spelman event with her teenage daughter.

In the video, Jolie was seen showing off her incredible moves with other HBCU families of those attending the Atlanta-based historically Black women’s college.

“Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” read the caption of the viral video.

Fans congratulated Jolie and also highlighted how Zahara and Jolie had chosen a prestigious and "historically Black" university.

"I love how she's stepping up and doing all of the typical college parent activities. And yay Z going to a HBCU! [historically Black college and university]," wrote @jolie_purr.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt's third eldest child (of six).

More From Entertainment:

Hannah Dodd reveals she is working on Bridgerton Season 3

Hannah Dodd reveals she is working on Bridgerton Season 3
Elon Musk's dad says 'I'm not proud of my son'

Elon Musk's dad says 'I'm not proud of my son'
Jennifer Lopez cuts a chic figure in gorgeous floral printed mini dress: Pics

Jennifer Lopez cuts a chic figure in gorgeous floral printed mini dress: Pics
Billie Eilish shares adorable throwback pictures to wish brother Finneas on birthday

Billie Eilish shares adorable throwback pictures to wish brother Finneas on birthday
Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda returns to social media following her struggle with depression

Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda returns to social media following her struggle with depression
Georgia Toffolo looks angelic in white as she steps out in London

Georgia Toffolo looks angelic in white as she steps out in London
Zoey Deutch shares how her movie made her spend ‘more time online’

Zoey Deutch shares how her movie made her spend ‘more time online’
Lady Gaga says she was afraid her career was over due to fibromyalgia

Lady Gaga says she was afraid her career was over due to fibromyalgia

Amber Heard stayed ‘true to her word,’ refused to take $16M from Johnny Depp

Amber Heard stayed ‘true to her word,’ refused to take $16M from Johnny Depp

Princess Anne ‘never wanted’ Prince Harry: Unearthed account

Princess Anne ‘never wanted’ Prince Harry: Unearthed account
Kylie Jenner shows off goofy dance moves with mom Kris Jenner in TikTok video

Kylie Jenner shows off goofy dance moves with mom Kris Jenner in TikTok video
Reese Witherspoon to film Legally Blonde 3 after Top Gun: Maverick worldwide success

Reese Witherspoon to film Legally Blonde 3 after Top Gun: Maverick worldwide success

Latest

view all