 
entertainment
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Cheryl gives sneak peek of ‘new pal’: Photo

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Cheryl gives sneak peek of ‘new pal’: Photo
Cheryl gives sneak peek of ‘new pal’: Photo

Cheryl recently introduced her new friend on social media which eventually went viral on internet.

Three days ago, the Let You hit-maker turned to Instagram to share a selfie of a white-furred animal alpaca with her 3.5 million followers.

In the photo, the 39-year-old could be seen donning a shirt and denim baseball cap while she kept minimal make-up as she posed alongside her “new pal”.

Captioning the adorable moment, the singer wrote, “Made a new pal today … he’s named limelight. He’s a movie star.”

Earlier, the songstress posted a photo along with her band-mates and organised Race for Life for their late band-mate Sarah Harding who died of breast cancer last year.

More From Entertainment:

Hoda Kotb shares some precious family moments in THIS picture

Hoda Kotb shares some precious family moments in THIS picture
Amber Heard worked as a stripper and escort early in her career?

Amber Heard worked as a stripper and escort early in her career?
Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in bold orange dress as she steps out for dinner in Capri

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in bold orange dress as she steps out for dinner in Capri
Angelina Jolie does ‘electric slide’ as daughter Zahara gets ready to attend Spelman

Angelina Jolie does ‘electric slide’ as daughter Zahara gets ready to attend Spelman

Hannah Dodd reveals she is working on Bridgerton Season 3

Hannah Dodd reveals she is working on Bridgerton Season 3
Elon Musk's dad says 'I'm not proud of my son'

Elon Musk's dad says 'I'm not proud of my son'
Jennifer Lopez cuts a chic figure in gorgeous floral printed mini dress: Pics

Jennifer Lopez cuts a chic figure in gorgeous floral printed mini dress: Pics
Billie Eilish shares adorable throwback pictures to wish brother Finneas on birthday

Billie Eilish shares adorable throwback pictures to wish brother Finneas on birthday
Elon Musk and Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife are just friends?

Elon Musk and Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife are just friends?
Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda returns to social media following her struggle with depression

Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda returns to social media following her struggle with depression
Georgia Toffolo looks angelic in white as she steps out in London

Georgia Toffolo looks angelic in white as she steps out in London
Zoey Deutch shares how her movie made her spend ‘more time online’

Zoey Deutch shares how her movie made her spend ‘more time online’

Latest

view all