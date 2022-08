Cheryl gives sneak peek of ‘new pal’: Photo

Cheryl recently introduced her new friend on social media which eventually went viral on internet.



Three days ago, the Let You hit-maker turned to Instagram to share a selfie of a white-furred animal alpaca with her 3.5 million followers.

In the photo, the 39-year-old could be seen donning a shirt and denim baseball cap while she kept minimal make-up as she posed alongside her “new pal”.

Captioning the adorable moment, the singer wrote, “Made a new pal today … he’s named limelight. He’s a movie star.”

Earlier, the songstress posted a photo along with her band-mates and organised Race for Life for their late band-mate Sarah Harding who died of breast cancer last year.