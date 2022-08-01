 
entertainment
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Eva Longoria reveals how jealousy has ruined her past relationships

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Eva Longoria reveals how jealousy has ruined her past relationships
Eva Longoria reveals how jealousy has ruined her past relationships

Eva Longoria recently spoke up about finding love with her third husband José Bastón after her two past marriages didn’t work out.

According to Daily Mail, the Desperate Housewives star appeared on a recent episode of her Connections with Eva Longoria podcast. 

During this chat show, the actress revealed how she learned to overcome jealousy in her past relationships

“I think jealousy takes up such an amount of energy. I remember being so jealous and your stomach is inside out. It’s the worst feeling. Why would anybody want that feeling?” noted the 47-year-old.

The actress then shared that it was after Baston that she tried to slow down and reconsidered her priorities.

“I think that’s why, with my second marriage, no wait, my third… finding love at 40, I found my husband when I was 40 – and he was 50 – it was just like, ‘Can we just enjoy this life together?’” she stated.

For the unversed, the former soap opera star met Baston in 2015 and they finally tied the knot the following year. They both share a four-year-old son Santiago.

More From Entertainment:

Hoda Kotb shares some precious family moments in THIS picture

Hoda Kotb shares some precious family moments in THIS picture
Cheryl gives sneak peek of ‘new pal’: Photo

Cheryl gives sneak peek of ‘new pal’: Photo
Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids facing nightmare at ‘respectable’ new school

Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids facing nightmare at ‘respectable’ new school
Amber Heard worked as a stripper and escort early in her career?

Amber Heard worked as a stripper and escort early in her career?
Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in bold orange dress as she steps out for dinner in Capri

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in bold orange dress as she steps out for dinner in Capri
Angelina Jolie does ‘electric slide’ as daughter Zahara gets ready to attend Spelman

Angelina Jolie does ‘electric slide’ as daughter Zahara gets ready to attend Spelman

Hannah Dodd reveals she is working on Bridgerton Season 3

Hannah Dodd reveals she is working on Bridgerton Season 3
Elon Musk's dad says 'I'm not proud of my son'

Elon Musk's dad says 'I'm not proud of my son'
Jennifer Lopez cuts a chic figure in gorgeous floral printed mini dress: Pics

Jennifer Lopez cuts a chic figure in gorgeous floral printed mini dress: Pics
Billie Eilish shares adorable throwback pictures to wish brother Finneas on birthday

Billie Eilish shares adorable throwback pictures to wish brother Finneas on birthday
Elon Musk and Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife are just friends?

Elon Musk and Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife are just friends?
Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda returns to social media following her struggle with depression

Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda returns to social media following her struggle with depression

Latest

view all