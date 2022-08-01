Lupita Nyong'o reveals her fitness mantra for a fitter body

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o recently dished on how to keep your body fit and fab without hitting to gym.



Reportedly, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star admitted, “For me, working out is very much a part of my mental health regimen. I find that I grow very lethargic when I don’t work out, and it changes my mood.”

She continued, “For my own sake, and the sake of the people who I’m hanging out with, it’s better if I work out. It’s about caring for yourself.”

The 12 Years A Slave actress noted, “I’ve come to realise that working out does not require a gym. You can work out with your body weight, which I love.”

“Personally, if I find ways to make my workouts easily achievable, it’s more likely I will commit to them. I have a jump rope that I love to use,” she remarked.

Adding to this, the 39-year-old shared that she would play “tag with my friends and get my heartbeat going”.

“I think moving is important,” added Lupita.