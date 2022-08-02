 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle abandoned by staffer after 'rude' wedding day tantrum

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Meghan Markle abandoned by staffer after rude wedding day tantrum
Meghan Markle abandoned by staffer after 'rude' wedding day tantrum

Meghan Markle was provided no assistance from one of her former aides on wedding day.

The Duchess of Sussex suffered with her veil as she entered the chapel unattended after a rude encounter with a military escort.

Meghan's veil had become twisted as she stepped out of the car. The Duchess was consequently helped by another aide along with designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of the Mirror's Pod Save the Queen podcast, author Tom Bower reveals: "A military man told me an extraordinary story about Meghan when she arrived at the wedding at Windsor Castle on that glorious day in 2018.

"You see her get out of the car unaccompanied and she has problems with the train of her dress and the army officer doesn't step forward to help her.

"And the reason is, is the day before in the rehearsal, she had been very rude to him so he thought 'well I'm not going to help you today'.

"I didn't get the story from him but a fellow officer of his, who explained what had happened."

Meghan Markle walked down the aisle for Prince Harry accompanied by father-in-law Prince Charles. The couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, a year later in 2019.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle warned of 'pretty tough fights' in politics: 'She can't sue people'

Meghan Markle warned of 'pretty tough fights' in politics: 'She can't sue people'
Inspired by ABBA, digital popstar Polar aims for real-world debut

Inspired by ABBA, digital popstar Polar aims for real-world debut
Prince Charles was 'refused' access to memoir by Harry in 'secret' Windsor meeting

Prince Charles was 'refused' access to memoir by Harry in 'secret' Windsor meeting
Kate Middleton bridesmaid story version 'different' from Meghan Markle: 'Mortifying'

Kate Middleton bridesmaid story version 'different' from Meghan Markle: 'Mortifying'
Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie 'will have the world talking' with new book

Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie 'will have the world talking' with new book
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright spend quality time together in Sydney

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright spend quality time together in Sydney
Trisha Goddard slams Tom Bower's 'potshots' on Meghan Markle

Trisha Goddard slams Tom Bower's 'potshots' on Meghan Markle
Lupita Nyong'o reveals her fitness mantra for a fitter body

Lupita Nyong'o reveals her fitness mantra for a fitter body
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz spotted getting cosy as they head out for dinner in NYC

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz spotted getting cosy as they head out for dinner in NYC
Eva Longoria reveals how jealousy has ruined her past relationships

Eva Longoria reveals how jealousy has ruined her past relationships
Hoda Kotb shares some precious family moments in THIS picture

Hoda Kotb shares some precious family moments in THIS picture
Cheryl gives sneak peek of ‘new pal’: Photo

Cheryl gives sneak peek of ‘new pal’: Photo

Latest

view all