Tuesday Aug 02 2022
Johnny Depp shocking reply to Marilyn Manson’s ‘got Amber 2.0’ text

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Johnny Depp’s text message exchange with Marilyn Manson has been unearthed several weeks after the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s bombshell trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to the reports in New York Post, the unsealed court documents recently revealed that Depp weighed in on Heard’s ‘sociopath behaviour’.

In 2016, Manson messaged wrote to Depp, "I got an amber 2.0" and he added, “Lindsay just pulled an amber on me…please delete”

Depp texted back, “Most important is to stay calm and not give her what she wants, which is, TO MAKE YOU SCREAM, FLIP OUT AND FEED HER NARCISSISM!!!”

“I been reading A LOT of material on that and sociopathic behaviour…it is (expletive) real my brother!! My ex-(expletive) is goddamn TEXTBOOK!!!”

“Should have read this (expletive) earlier!!! They're taking me to the stage now... Hit me when you can,” the text continued.

