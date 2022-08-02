Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lack product', their life is 'riding' on reality show

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been mocked for not living up to their professional commitments.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have signed individual deals with Netflix and Spotify in addition to working on their personal brand Archwell, are under grave problem, says expert.

Royal commentator Guy Martin wrote in Forbes: "When we last visited some of the deals drawn and generated by the principals of the budding foundation/political engagement engine/entertainment production house/self-betterment entity/lifestyle empire, there was the problem of content.

"They haven’t managed to make that problem go away.

"Concretely, that means that there is a large creme-de-la-creme superstructure of Hollywood (production) and Silicon Valley talent across Archewell’s divisions."



However, Mr Martin added, "there has been no product" besides the announced ongoing production of Heart of Invictus and the rumoured creation of a docu-series about Meghan and Harry's work and lives."



He added: "The couple has a lot riding on this autobiography and on the Netflix documentary of their lives, in other words."

