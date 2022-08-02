 
entertainment
Joey King 'excited' to work in Netflix’s movie adaptation of ‘Uglies’

Joey King 'excited' to work in Netflix’s movie adaptation of ‘Uglies’

The Kissing Booth star Joey King opened up on working on upcoming dystopian narrative Uglies for Netflix in her recent media interaction.

Speaking to Deadline at Bullet Train’s premiere, The Princess actress expressed her elation over working in the new movie as she had read its entire trilogy during her childhood.

“It was very exciting for me. The Uglies books meant a lot to me as a kid,” said the 23-year-old on the red carpet of David Leitch’s movie.

She continued, “Being able to make that and be the lead of those movies and also have so much fun while doing it… what a dream realised! I was 11-year-old when I feel in love with the books.”

Meanwhile, Joey sent the pulses racing in her plunging white gown that was part fringe skirt and part blazer as she attended the premiere with her fiancé Steven Piet.

For the unversed, Uglies, a sci-fi novel by Scott Westerfield, will be directed by McG whereas King along with Jamie King and Westerfield will serve as executive producers. 

