 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s half-brother mocks Prince Harry UN speech

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Meghan Markle’s half-brother mocks Prince Harry UN speech
Meghan Markle’s half-brother mocks Prince Harry UN speech

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. has slammed her and Prince Harry for indulging in US politics.

The Daily Mail, quoted Markle Jr as saying, Meghan and Harry should ‘stay out of politics.”

He also lashed out at Meghan for not contacting their father Thomas Markle Sr. after he was hospitalized following a stroke.

He shared his views on GB News show on Monday.

'The Sussexes need to stick to rescue chickens in Motecito and stay out of politics,' he said.

Meghan’s brother also mocked Prince Harry's wide-ranging speech at the UN in which he spoke about climate change, overturning of Roe v Wade in the US and invasion of Ukraine.

He said: “You're going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anybody in the general public and then you start talking world peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point.”

More From Entertainment:

Sofia Carson offers wise words to promising actors: ‘enjoy the moment’

Sofia Carson offers wise words to promising actors: ‘enjoy the moment’
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson romance remains unaffected despite long-distance

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson romance remains unaffected despite long-distance
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding certificate reveals interesting thing about newlyweds

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding certificate reveals interesting thing about newlyweds
‘Dark truth’ behind Kate Middleton, Prince William’s viral partying pics

‘Dark truth’ behind Kate Middleton, Prince William’s viral partying pics
Brad Pitt says he loses his temper even though he tries hard to remain calm

Brad Pitt says he loses his temper even though he tries hard to remain calm
Prince Harry ‘involved with all things good’ as he saves ‘millions of lives’

Prince Harry ‘involved with all things good’ as he saves ‘millions of lives’
Jennifer Garner fears of ex-hubby Ben Affleck’s relapse after JLo marriage

Jennifer Garner fears of ex-hubby Ben Affleck’s relapse after JLo marriage

Elon Musk reveals big about son X Æ A-XII

Elon Musk reveals big about son X Æ A-XII
Joey King 'excited' to work in Netflix’s movie adaptation of ‘Uglies’

Joey King 'excited' to work in Netflix’s movie adaptation of ‘Uglies’
‘Apoplectic’ Meghan and Harry will be ‘reading every word’ of Revenge book

‘Apoplectic’ Meghan and Harry will be ‘reading every word’ of Revenge book

Watch: Matthew McConaughey reflects on important life lesson: ‘earn before you deserve’

Watch: Matthew McConaughey reflects on important life lesson: ‘earn before you deserve’
Amber Heard told sister she cut Johnny Depp’s finger, pre-trial legal docs reveal

Amber Heard told sister she cut Johnny Depp’s finger, pre-trial legal docs reveal

Latest

view all