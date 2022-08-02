 
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
Billie Eilish reveals she's superfan of Spice Girls

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Billie Eilish appeared to be a superfan of Spice Girls as she donned a vintage band tee for a gym session in Los Angeles this week.

The 20-year-old singer left everyone awestruck as she appeared with a large water bottle and her boots under her arm after spending several hours at the gym with a female friend.

The Bad Guy hitmaker's Spice Girls T-shirt caught fans’ attention so much, proving she's super fan of the British girls group which was formed in 1994.

The Ocean Eyes singer was seen wearing a black T-shirt with a faded photo of the Spice Girls from their 90s heyday on the front.

Billie Eilish was all smiles as she left the session. The vintage merchandise seems to be a well-loved item in Billie’s wardrobe as the the image on the front of Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Mel B and Emma Bunton was washed out after being worn so many times.

She paired the tee, which appeared to have had its sleeves cut off, with brown cycling shorts, black socks and trainers, as she carried a pair of black boots under her arm.

The Happier Than Ever star addressed her attitude to fashion earlier in the year, after recently ditching her oversized outfits to switch up her style. 

Billie Eilish told the Little Gold Men by Vanity Fair podcast in February: ‘Since I can remember, fashion has been how I convey my feelings, how I feel about myself, and my mood. It’s really like a security blanket, and I can’t remember when it wasn’t.’

