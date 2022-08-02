 
Queen's 'favourite grandchild' Lady Louise Windsor makes rare appearance

Queen's 'favourite grandchild' Lady Louise Windsor makes rare appearance

Prince Edward’s teenage daughter Lady Louise Windsor joined her parents and brother at the Commonwealth Games.

The 18-year-old, who has been preparing for A-Levels at a private school, has seemingly begun to take more royal duties.

A source told London Evening Standard that Lady Louise reminds the Queen of her younger self.

“She is level-headed, thoughtful and kind, and reminds the Queen of herself as a young woman,” the source said.

"The Queen loves the fact that Louise and James relish their time at Balmoral and she has become particularly close to Louise, who seems to have become her favourite grandchild, closely followed by James.”

