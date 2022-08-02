Brad Pitt looks dapper in quirky lime green outfit at Bullet Train premiere

File Footage

Brad Pitt stunned in a colourful outfit as he walked down the red carpet of his highly anticipated movie Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star looked dapper as he rocked light lime green coat with matching baggy pants and teal knit top.

The 58-year-old handsome hunk had his gorgeous smile on while he waved the crowd at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail





The actor completed his dashing look as he wore yellow Adidas sneakers with maroon stripes and had a gold chain around his neck.

Pitt was accompanied with co-stars from his action comedy film Joey King, Bryan Tyree Henry, Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Bad Bunny and more.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

During an interview with Australian breakfast show Sunrise, the actor talked about his character Ladybug in the movie saying he can relate to his tendency to lose his temperature.

“[Ladybug is] trying really hard [to relax]. He's such a chump. He just can't get out of his own way and it just makes me laugh,” the superstar said on the show.

The ex-husband of Angelina Jolie was then asked whether he is a “Zen-guy” to which Pitt responded, “Listen, I can be all things.”

“I mean, I'm pretty laid-back but I can lose it and lose my (expletive), and I can certainly step in (expletive) and put my foot in my mouth,” Pitt confessed



