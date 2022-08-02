Brad Pitt gushes over Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas, compliments her as Marilyn Monroe

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has complimented 'Phenomenal' Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.



Pitt, as a producer on the upcoming Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, credits the actress with helping the project move "across the finish line."

"She is phenomenal in it," Pitt tells ET's Nischelle Turner. "That’s a tough dress to fill."

Blonde, directed by Andrew Dominik, depicts Monroe's biggest career highs and personal lows. It will hit Netflix on September 28.



The film, which is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, also stars Adrien Brody, Xavier Samuel, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Evan Williams, Toby Huss, David Warshofsky, Caspar Phillipson, Dan Butler, Sara Paxton and Rebecca Wisock.

Brad Pitt, in an interview, also gushed over another leading lady in his life on Monday night -- daughter Shiloh, who recently made headlines for her impressive dance skills. "It brings a tear to the eye, yeah. She's very beautiful. I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here."

