Harry and Meghan ‘limit their access to social media’

A royal expert explained why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not publicly wish to other members of the royal family.

The Firm often extends ‘very sweet’ tributes to the Suits alum however the Duchess of Sussex, who will turn 41 on August 4, rarely reciprocates the gesture.

The expert is of the view that the lack of wishes is due to the reason the Sussexes have turned their back on social media.

According to Daily Star, Kinsey Schofield claimed that the pair "limit their access to social media" and therefore lacks the chance to extend public well wishes to royals.

“I think the Sussexes limit their access to social media for their mental health and I completely understand that decision.

"The Royal Family is very sweet to wish Meghan a happy birthday but I don't think it's personal that the Sussexes don't wish the royals a happy birthday".

Kinsey added: "Sussex fans might see it as proof that Harry and Meghan don't like members of the Royal Family but I think they aren't looking at the entire picture.