Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney caught in ‘stressful moment’ while filming Season 10 of 'Vanderpump Rules'

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were seen arguing while shooting the new Vanderpump Rules season.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the exes were reportedly arguing about Schwartz flirting with another woman while seated next to each other at his new bar, Schwartz and Sandy’s.

Both Schwartz, 39, and Maloney, 35, using hand gestures and strong facial expressions throughout the chat, signaling that things aren’t completely amicable just yet.

Schwartz recently teased to Page Six that he’s “relearning how to be single” amid their divorce.

“He hasn’t even had time to be single!” his best friend and longtime business partner Tom Sandoval clarified.

Despite filing for divorce in March, Maloney supported Schwartz for the soft opening of the cocktail lounge in Los Angeles last Tuesday.

The Bravolebrity may have shown up to double down that she’s not forcing any of her Vanderpump Rules stars to take sides in their divorce.

“We literally told them there’s no sides to pick,” Maloney wrote on Instagram in June.

“I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason but Tom and I are still friends so whatever.”

The former couple began dating in September 2010 and tied the knot in front of Bravo cameras in August 2016.

After discovering a marriage license mishap that played out on the show, they jetted off to Las Vegas to get legally married in July 2019.

The Vanderpump Rules costars first announced their split on their respective Instagram accounts on March 15.

Filming for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has been underway, but Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date.


