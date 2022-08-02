 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Kelly Rizzo attended 'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin's wedding:’ honor to be there’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Full House star Jodie Sweetin got married to her longtime boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski over the weekend, with a very special guest in attendance.

Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo revealed in a comment on Sweetin's Instagram post on Sunday that she attended the wedding on Saturday, held at a private home in Malibu.

Saget passed away suddenly on January 9 at 65 years of age from head trauma, just days before Sweetin announced her engagement with Wasliewski, a clinical social worker who she'd been dating for the pasts five years.

'What a honor it was to be there and celebrate your love… I know Bob was right by my side. Love you so much,' Rizzo said in a comment, with six red heart emojis.

Rizzo and Saget tied the knot in 2018 until his sudden passing in January, after his body was found in an Orlando hotel room after a stand-up comedy performance.


More From Entertainment:

Americans 'fed up' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Americans 'fed up' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
‘Bachelorette’ alum Bennett Jordan announces engagement to girlfriend Emily Chen

‘Bachelorette’ alum Bennett Jordan announces engagement to girlfriend Emily Chen
Katy Perry OPENS UP on having more children with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry OPENS UP on having more children with Orlando Bloom
Princess Charlotte steals spotlight as she joins Kate Middleton and William at Commonwealth Games

Princess Charlotte steals spotlight as she joins Kate Middleton and William at Commonwealth Games
Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney caught in ‘stressful moment’ while filming Season 10 of 'Vanderpump Rules'

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney caught in ‘stressful moment’ while filming Season 10 of 'Vanderpump Rules'
Harry and Meghan ‘limit their access to social media’

Harry and Meghan ‘limit their access to social media’
Diana asked Camilla ‘don’t treat her like idiot’, reveals former royal officer

Diana asked Camilla ‘don’t treat her like idiot’, reveals former royal officer
Brad Pitt gushes over Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas, compliments her as Marilyn Monroe

Brad Pitt gushes over Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas, compliments her as Marilyn Monroe
Prince William said THIS to Jill Scott before heart-warming hug

Prince William said THIS to Jill Scott before heart-warming hug
Brad Pitt clears out ‘skirt’ and ‘retirement’ issues at Bullet Train premiere

Brad Pitt clears out ‘skirt’ and ‘retirement’ issues at Bullet Train premiere
Brad Pitt looks dapper in quirky lime green outfit at Bullet Train premiere

Brad Pitt looks dapper in quirky lime green outfit at Bullet Train premiere

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have another bombshell up their sleeves

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have another bombshell up their sleeves

Latest

view all