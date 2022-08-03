 
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
Meghan Markle told not to 'overuse' royal card: 'Won't play well in elections'

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Meghan Markle is told to quit taking her power strength from the royal household.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is tipped to join US politics in the future, is warned to 'realign' her image separate from her royal status.

Author Tom Bower says Meghan and Harry are immuned to 'overusing' their royal titles for personal interests.

Mr Bower said: “It’s not only a problem for Harry but it is also for Meghan because when she phoned up the two senators to campaign for women’s maternity pay, she said ‘Hello, this is Meghan the Duchess of Sussex’.

“I mean, she plays the royal card the whole time so I don’t think that will play well during an election for Congress or even the Senate.

“So, I think they have to realign their image. I think in any case they are burning out their royal status pretty fast now.

“I think in the end they will have to give that up because it won’t wash.” 

