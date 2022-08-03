 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘firewall’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Prince William ‘firewall’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince William ‘firewall’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William has reportedly taken the helm from Queen Elizabeth and has been acting as a firewall against Prince Harry’s alleged attacks against the Firm. 

Royal author Tom Bower made this claim during his most recent interview with the Palace Confidential podcast.

He was quoted saying, “I think for example the announcement that William is going to deliver a speech on the environment in Boston is a very clever move.

"It shows the real royals instead of the Montecito royals I think they handled the whole Jubilee visit with Meghan and Harry very well."

"They controlled it and made sure there was no damaging fallout. I think the Queen will be pleased that her son and grandson are rescuing and repairing the problem."

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears’ fans call out the singer for sharing same old videos on Instagram

Britney Spears’ fans call out the singer for sharing same old videos on Instagram
Kanye West hit out at Adidas for not taking his permission for Yeezy Day

Kanye West hit out at Adidas for not taking his permission for Yeezy Day
Ryan Gosling unveils the sweet reason he agreed for ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling unveils the sweet reason he agreed for ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘Barbie’
Meghan Markle married Prince Harry to get 'spotlight and title'

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry to get 'spotlight and title'
Jennifer Lawrence turns heads with her stylish appearance: See

Jennifer Lawrence turns heads with her stylish appearance: See
Justin Bieber expresses gratitude to fans for having him back after health scare

Justin Bieber expresses gratitude to fans for having him back after health scare
Will Smith ex Sheree Zampino on co-parenting with him, Jada Pinkett: ‘We’ve bumped heads’

Will Smith ex Sheree Zampino on co-parenting with him, Jada Pinkett: ‘We’ve bumped heads’
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett added as last-minute Emmy nominees

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett added as last-minute Emmy nominees
Amber Heard’s sister names culprit that ‘cut off’ Johnny Depp’s finger

Amber Heard’s sister names culprit that ‘cut off’ Johnny Depp’s finger
No Time To Die stunt car up for sale at James Bond charity auction

No Time To Die stunt car up for sale at James Bond charity auction
Dominique Geisendorff files for divorce from ‘Twilight ‘star Cam Gigandet

Dominique Geisendorff files for divorce from ‘Twilight ‘star Cam Gigandet
Tom Cruise surprises a fan with his breathtaking stunt in Lake District

Tom Cruise surprises a fan with his breathtaking stunt in Lake District

Latest

view all