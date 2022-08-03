Prince William ‘firewall’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William has reportedly taken the helm from Queen Elizabeth and has been acting as a firewall against Prince Harry’s alleged attacks against the Firm.

Royal author Tom Bower made this claim during his most recent interview with the Palace Confidential podcast.



He was quoted saying, “I think for example the announcement that William is going to deliver a speech on the environment in Boston is a very clever move.

"It shows the real royals instead of the Montecito royals I think they handled the whole Jubilee visit with Meghan and Harry very well."

"They controlled it and made sure there was no damaging fallout. I think the Queen will be pleased that her son and grandson are rescuing and repairing the problem."