Amber Heard’s therapist bashes Johnny Depp for ‘kicking her in fights’

Johnny Depp has been put on blast for having allegedly kicked Amber Heard in the back in the middle of heated fights.

Psychologist Dr Dawn Hughes made this shocking allegation and revelation about the actor's attitude towards Amber Heard.

The fight in question occurred back in 2015, during the duo’s flight from Boston to Los Angeles.

At the time Depp allegedly started conversations about James Franco, Amber’s co-star from The Adderall Diaries.

She told the court at the time, “Hope you had fun with your escapades. He kicked her on the back and she went forward.”

This claim comes after news of Johnny Depp’s court win overtook social media and, increased anger and disdain against the Aquaman star.