 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s therapist bashes Johnny Depp for ‘kicking her in fights’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Amber Heard’s therapist bashes Johnny Depp for ‘kicking her in fights’
Amber Heard’s therapist bashes Johnny Depp for ‘kicking her in fights’

Johnny Depp has been put on blast for having allegedly kicked Amber Heard in the back in the middle of heated fights.

Psychologist Dr Dawn Hughes made this shocking allegation and revelation about the actor's attitude towards Amber Heard. 

The fight in question occurred back in 2015, during the duo’s flight from Boston to Los Angeles.

At the time Depp allegedly started conversations about James Franco, Amber’s co-star from The Adderall Diaries.

She told the court at the time, “Hope you had fun with your escapades. He kicked her on the back and she went forward.”

This claim comes after news of Johnny Depp’s court win overtook social media and, increased anger and disdain against the Aquaman star. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson restless to meet each other, saying 'the distance has been hard'

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson restless to meet each other, saying 'the distance has been hard'
Kim Kardashian shares a warm hug with daughter North West after art class in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian shares a warm hug with daughter North West after art class in Los Angeles
Britney Spears’ fans call out the singer for sharing same old videos on Instagram

Britney Spears’ fans call out the singer for sharing same old videos on Instagram
Kanye West hit out at Adidas for not taking his permission for Yeezy Day

Kanye West hit out at Adidas for not taking his permission for Yeezy Day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Netflix ‘dilemma’ as ‘intense problems ‘loom’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Netflix ‘dilemma’ as ‘intense problems ‘loom’
Ryan Gosling unveils the sweet reason he agreed for ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling unveils the sweet reason he agreed for ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘Barbie’
Prince William ‘firewall’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William ‘firewall’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle married Prince Harry to get 'spotlight and title'

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry to get 'spotlight and title'
Jennifer Lawrence turns heads with her stylish appearance: See

Jennifer Lawrence turns heads with her stylish appearance: See
Justin Bieber expresses gratitude to fans for having him back after health scare

Justin Bieber expresses gratitude to fans for having him back after health scare
Will Smith ex Sheree Zampino on co-parenting with him, Jada Pinkett: ‘We’ve bumped heads’

Will Smith ex Sheree Zampino on co-parenting with him, Jada Pinkett: ‘We’ve bumped heads’
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett added as last-minute Emmy nominees

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett added as last-minute Emmy nominees

Latest

view all